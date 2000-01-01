Pulaski County Council Vice President Loehmer resigns
Megan Galbreath
Pulaski County Council Vice President Adam Loehmer formally announced his resignation from the council during a regular meeting on Monday, March 13. He said his reason for leaving the council is so he can turn his focus onto both his business and his family. Loehmer went on to say that his official resignation would be turned in by the end of the week to the county clerk.
