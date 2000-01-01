Home / News / Pulaski County Council votes to increase part-time dispatcher pay

Pulaski County Council votes to increase part-time dispatcher pay

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department will now raise part-time dispatcher pay to $17 per hour thanks to an upwards vote from the Pulaski County Council. The suggestion to raise the part-time pay first came from Sheriff Jeff Richwine at a regular county council meeting last month when he informed the council that they are having a hard time getting and retaining staff. The matter was brought up again at a regular meeting on Aug. 8 when Richwine approached the council for a second time. Council discussion revealed that the council did not like approving an increase mid-year, but they understand Richwine's staffing situation. The request was approved unanimously.

