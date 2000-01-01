Pulaski County Economic Development Summit: “The sun is starting to shine on Pulaski County”

After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pulaski County Economic Development Summit returned this year with Ball State Economist Dr. Michael Hicks as the guest speaker. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer was hopeful, highlighting the many projects the county has seen over the past year, but also realistic, acknowledging the challenges the county has been facing with the 888 population drop as well as local manufacturer workforce shortages. Hicks' main focus during his talk was evaluating why people and businesses choose to locate themselves where they do in the current economy and how it differs from historical patterns.