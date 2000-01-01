Pulaski County Economic Development Summit: “Community development is a team sport”

The importance of county unity and working together to prosper the community after the pandemic were the main takeaways from the 2023 Pulaski County Economic Development Summit held on Tuesday, April 18 at the Monterey Fire Station. Adam Berry, the Vice President of Economic Development and Technology for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, spoke about how rural communities can adjust to a post-pandemic world. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer started the summit with his annual State of the County Economy Address. In his speech, Origer highlighted the positives, negatives and everything in between over the past year. He noted that when he began writing his speech, he noticed that not much has changed from last year's address. However, he said that this should not be looked at as a point of concern, as the county is "installing building blocks now."