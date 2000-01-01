Home / News / Pulaski County Economic Development Summit: “Community development is a team sport”
Elected officials, local leadership and those who have special interest in the county were invited to attend the 2023 Pulaski County Economic Development Summit on Tuesday, April 18 at the Monterey Fire Station.Adam Berry, the Vice President of Economic Development and Technology for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, speaks about how rural communities can adjust to a post-pandemic world.

By: 
Megan Galbreath
“The fact that so much of what is going on right now is what was happening last year isn’t indicative of stagnation, or even regression, but a reminder that, as the adage says, 'Rome wasn’t built in a day — but they were laying bricks every hour.' We’re applying mortar and installing building blocks now, and these bricks are slowly becoming foundations that will support a much stronger future." - Nathan Origer

The importance of county unity and working together to prosper the community after the pandemic were the main takeaways from the 2023 Pulaski County Economic Development Summit held on Tuesday, April 18 at the Monterey Fire Station. Adam Berry, the Vice President of Economic Development and Technology for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, spoke about how rural communities can adjust to a post-pandemic world. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer started the summit with his annual State of the County Economy Address. In his speech, Origer highlighted the positives, negatives and everything in between over the past year. He noted that when he began writing his speech, he noticed that not much has changed from last year's address. However, he said that this should not be looked at as a point of concern, as the county is "installing building blocks now."

