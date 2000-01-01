Pulaski County Election Board approves resolution for post-election audit

The Pulaski County Election Board approved a resolution which designates the county as a post-election audit county pursuant to Indiana State Code. The proposal was brought to the board by Pulaski County Clerk and Election Board Secretary JoLynn Behny at a public election board meeting on Oct. 25. The resolution states that being a post-election audit county will allow a process in which the accuracy of the Pulaski County election process is confirmed. The audit is a free service. Behny asked for the board's input on potentially conducting a post-election audit and overall the board was accepting.