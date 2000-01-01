Pulaski County Election Board discusses new polling booths

The Pulaski County Election Board had a conversation on the new voting booths and how to best distribute them to their locations ahead of Election Day in November. The new all-in-one polling station will allow the voting panel and the Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) to be all on one power source. Election Board Secretary and County Clerk JoLynn Behny said at a July 31 meeting that they received 40 new booths with 20 VVPATs (which they were owed prior) plus 10 additional booths and 10 additional VVPATs for the 10 voting machines that they had received from Jasper County earlier this year. She added that for the November General Election, every machine will have a VVPAT on it, per Indiana Code, which took effect in July.