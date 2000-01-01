Pulaski County Election Board votes on provisional ballots

The Pulaski County Election Board reviewed and voted on provisional ballots during a public meeting on Thursday, May 16 at 1 p.m. A provisional ballot is a voting method for a voter whose eligibility is in question or if their voter registration status cannot be verified at their polling site. Ultimately, Pulaski County Clerk and Election Board Secretary JoLynn Behny, Republican Election Board Member Theresa Calloway and Democrat Election Board Member and Board Chairman Jessye Gilley voted to accept five ballots and reject five ballots. Three of the rejected ballots were cast by individuals who are not registered voters, one ballot was not properly processed and one had a mismatched voter signature.