Pulaski County EMS approved for pay raise; concerns grow about decreased transfer radius

At a regular session on Monday, June 14, the county council passed a pay raise for Pulaski County EMS as well as allowing a previous EMS worker to come back to Pulaski County with his seniority, an issue that was brought up at their last meeting. Both were narrowly passed, 5-1 for the pay raise, and 5-2 in favor of restoring the employee's seniority. After the vote, council member Rudy DeSabatine mentioned that he had received some phone calls from doctors about the commissioner's recent vote to reduce the Pulaski County EMS transfer radius. He stated that their concerns were centered around reliability of other private ambulance transferring services.