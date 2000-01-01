Pulaski County EMS fully staffed for first time in two years

Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo told the commissioners on Monday, October 3 that EMS is fully staffed for the first time in two years, as two EMTs recently graduated from paramedic school. DeLorenzo once again came before the board to ask if they would consider starting a reimbursement program of some kind for the department to help pay for paramedic school. He said that other EMS departments have a program for that and they are one of the few that do not have one. The commissioners took the matter under advisement while more information is being gathered.