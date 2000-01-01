Pulaski County EMS to provide EMR class thanks to grant

The availability of an EMR class was one of a few things brought before the Pulaski County Commissioners on Monday, Dec. 2. At that meeting, Pulaski County EMS Director Natasha Daugherty announced that they have received the NIPSCO grant for this year in the amount of $5,000. With these funds, they will be able to provide an EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) class to the community. They will be able to purchase books, workbooks, an instructor set, full uniforms and other needed class material. Her first request was for a SMART Board to assist with teaching the EMR class. The quote for the board came to $4,346 without shipping. She noted that the board would not only be used for the EMR class, but also for EMT and advanced classes along with other courses and trainings.