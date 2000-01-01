Pulaski County family farms receive centennial historic homestead awards

Recognized for their families' longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Indiana State Fair from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. Among those recipients were the Brucker and Hartmann families, two Pulaski County family farm homesteads. Both received the Centennial award, with the Brucker homestead dating back to 1922 and the Hartmann homestead dating to 1890.