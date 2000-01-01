Home / News / Pulaski County Family Treatment Court celebrates first graduate
Circuit Court Judge Mary Welker shakes the hand of the Pulaski County Family Treatment Court’s first graduate, Maxi, after her graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2, in circuit court.

Pulaski County Family Treatment Court celebrates first graduate

Pulaski County Family Treatment Court celebrated its first graduate on June 2, in Pulaski Circuit Court. Maxi, Pulaski County Family Treatment Court's first graduate, completed more than 20 months of individualized services with the Family Treatment Court. Maxi worked weekly with the Family Treatment Court team to achieve the goals that she set to become a positive member of society. The graduation ceremony was attended by more than 30 people including members of the Family Treatment Court team and providers, Maxi's co-workers and family, local representatives and stakeholders.

