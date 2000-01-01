Pulaski County Farm Bureau 2019 student scholarship winners

Pulaski County Farm Bureau has selected its student scholarship winners for the 2018-2019 school year. Carter Hettinger and Samuel Griffeth are this year’s scholarship recipients.

As scholarship winners, each student is being awarded $1,000 toward their future education.

Scholarship applications were judged by another county Farm Bureau on their grades, school activities, community involvement and need. Pulaski County Farm Bureau’s student scholarship winners belong to families that have been Farm Bureau members for at least two years and still hold an active Farm Bureau membership.