Pulaski County Human Services celebrates 50 years of service

For 50 years, from 1975 to 2025, Pulaski County Human Services Inc (PCHS) has been a cornerstone in the county, providing public transit, elderly and community services, food pantries and special projects. The celebration of this significant milestone culminated at the annual resource fair, picnic and recognition ceremony at the Star City Community Building on Wednesday, May 28. Pulaski County Human Services Inc. began as the Pulaski County Council on Aging in November 1974. As the Council on Aging, one of the first rural senior congregate meal sites was opened to offer a gathering place for people 60 or over to enjoy a hot nutritious lunch, socialize, participate in activities such as health screenings, educational seminars, art classes and other engagement opportunities to enrich their lives. In 1975, the agency incorporated and in 1981 changed the name to Pulaski County Human Services. Since its inception, PCHS has served over 6,000 households and averages about 1,000 households annually – this equals over 2,500 individuals a year. PCHS employs four full-time and six part-time personnel and they currently have a fleet of seven public transit vehicles. There are two centers in the county, one in Medaryville (510 E. Main St.) and one in Winamac (115 W. Pearl St).