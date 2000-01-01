Pulaski County impacted by remnants of Hurricane Beryl

Most of Pulaski County was underwater this past week as Post-Tropical Cyclone Beryl made its way through Indiana. Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the early morning on Monday, July 8 near Matagorda Beach, Texas. It was classified as a category 1 hurricane with peak winds at 80 mph. The hurricane was soon after classified as a tropical storm as it continued across Texas. The storm was downgraded again to a post-tropical cyclone as it proceeded to travel across Arkansas, southern Illinois, Indiana and portions of Ohio and Michigan. A post- tropical cyclone is a former tropical cyclone that has lost enough of its tropical characteristics. On Wednesday, July 10, Pulaski County residents woke up to strong winds and several inches of rain ranging anywhere from 5 to 8 inches.