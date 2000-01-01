Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative Program

Pulaski Circuit Court’s Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative (JDAI) program has been part of the local justice system for almost five years now. JDAI is a bipartisan movement for juvenile justice reinvestment— moving government resources away from mass juvenile incarceration and toward investment in youth, families, and communities. JDAI programs are found all over the country and are present in 33 counties in Indiana.

Pulaski County JDAI continues leading the way for innovative rural juvenile programs that work to support not only our youth who are on probation, but also help prevent youth from coming into the local justice system. Dr. Natalie Daily-Federer has served as JDAI coordinator for the program since its inception in Pulaski County. The programs are administered through Pulaski Circuit Court under judge Mary Welker, who continued the programs that began under previous circuit court judge Michael Shurn.

Daily-Federer, along with judges, probation, law enforcement, and a JDAI board of stakeholders, has been able to establish policies and procedures that guide the local juvenile justice system. These include a detention screening tool, numerous programs for at-risk youth and professional development for the local justice system.

Currently, there are two programs provided by JDAI. These programs are our middle schools and high schools in Pulaski County: an at-risk youth mentor program, and a truancy reduction program. These programs have supported over 100 youth in Pulaski County during the past three years. Youth and their families get additional support, family engagement tools, and direct contact with staff that are caring, resourceful and help to build resistance for these families/youth.

Indiana is one of nearly 300 JDAI sites in 40 states and the District of Columbia implementing the JDAI process and the eight core strategies to enhance and improve their juvenile justice systems. Indiana continues to be a national leader in advancing the cause of an equitable and effective juvenile justice system.