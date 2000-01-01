Pulaski County K-9s demonstrate abilities to Winamac scouts

The Winamac scouts recently took a tour of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, dispatch center and jail with Sheriff Chris Schramm before watching a K-9 demonstration given by Sergeant Seth Barton and Deputy Keaton Leszek with their K-9s, Loki and Tiko. Sergeant Seth Barton started by introducing his K-9, Loki, to the scouts. Loki is a five year old Dutch Shepherd from Hungary. Deputy Leszek later brought out his K-9, Tiko, for the bite demonstration. Tiko is the department's newest K-9. He is a four year old German Shepherd.