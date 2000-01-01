Pulaski County man to compete in world axe throwing competition

Pulaski County native Austin "The Good" Shepperd is "axe"cited to compete at the World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships (WAKTC) at the WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma this April. Shepperd earned his Hatchet Discipline bid by placing fifth out of 228 throwers at the Pro Am Championship this past fall. He earned his Duals Discipline bid with overall high scores throughout the year, finishing the last season in eighth place worldwide.