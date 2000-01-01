Pulaski County officials approve moving offices

Pulaski County officials have approved to move the county offices out of the basement and to new locations as the courthouse debate continues.

Pulaski County Commissioners and council members met Monday evening to discuss the courthouse and what can be done about it. The latest concern is moving the county offices out of the basement as soon as possible due to health concerns.

New plans or ideas have been created including one by commissioner Jerry Locke who presented it to the county officials during the joint session. He suggests that the current offices could be moved out of the courthouse and into existing county buildings. His suggestion was to move the surveyor’s office into the annex building and the circuit court and clerk’s office to the justice center with an addition or another floor. The offices of the recorder, auditor, treasurer, assessor and microfilm could all be moved to the highway garage.

Councilwoman Kathi Thompson made a suggestion that the assessor’s office be moved into the commissioners’ room and the surveyor’s office be moved to the annex or the highway department.

Locke said he doesn’t have an estimate of how much it will cost for the renovation but it is estimated to be much less than the other plans that have been presented.

Council president Jay Sullivan said he would like to see some estimates on how much it would be to renovate the highway department.

A motion was approved for the council to write a letter of support in regards to Indiana Landmarks funding a study of the courthouse. The study could take a couple of months.

Thompson suggested that while the study is being conducted that the offices be moved from the basement.

The commissioners then approved for the study to be conducted. They also approved to move the offices out of the basement, although the locations have not been decided.