Pulaski County political parties reorganize

Both major political parties in Pulaski County recently met to reorganize. The Pulaski County Republican Party Precinct Committeemen elected Ken Boswell as president, Sue Fox as vice president, Holly VanDerAa as secretary and Rachel Spanley as treasurer. The Pulaski County Democratic Central Committee met and all of the current officers were reinstalled. Party chairman is Doug Denton, vice chairwoman is Kelli Denton, treasurer is Jessye Gilley and secretary is Josh Stacy. The Republican and Democrat parties reestablish their party leadership every four years.