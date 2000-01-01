Pulaski County prepares for vaccination

The Pulaski County Health Department held a second planning meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the Knights of Columbus. The Knights will serve as the vaccine distribution site in Pulaski County.

Other than supplying the vaccine and an online database, the federal and state government is relying on local agencies to develop the process for local vaccine administration. Agencies were present to brainstorm the registration, administration and observation process, given the additional challenge of performing it all during a public health emergency. All of which needs to develop from the ground up.

Leaders present represented the following local organizations: Pulaski Memorial Hospital, Pulaski County EMA, Pulaski County EMS, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Pulaski County Public Library, Winamac Town Police, West Central Superintendent Dan Zylstra, Pulaski County Commissioner Maurice Loehmer, Pulaski County Board of Health members, nearly a dozen retired nurses who will help administer the vaccine and Knights of Columbus leaders.

Health department officials are expecting to receive the vaccine sometime the week of Jan. 11 and expect to be vaccinating people shortly thereafter.

For more information about the vaccine and to track the number of Hoosiers vaccinated please visit: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/.