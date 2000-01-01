Pulaski County Press welcomes new sales representative

The staff of the Pulaski County Journal and The Independent are pleased to introduce the newest member of the team, Carrie Intravaia. She joins the staff as the new sales representative.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the residents of Pulaski County and doing everything I can to provide the best advertising options and resources to the community,” said Intravaia, who recently moved to Pulaski County from southern Illinois.

Intravaia comes to the Pulaski County Press staff with more than 18 years of experience in customer service, sales and management. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Evansville, and a master’s in higher education administration from Southern Illinois University.

Intravaia lives in Star City with her daughter Alexia. Alexia is a Winamac Community Middle School student. Her son, Dominick, lives in southern Illinois, where he is finishing high school.

Intravaia can be reached Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 574-946-6628 or by email at sales@pulaskijournal.com