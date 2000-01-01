Pulaski County Public Library joins statewide Holocaust Remembrance with survivor documentary

Governor Eric Holcomb declared Jan. 27 as “Eva Education Day” in Indiana on Monday. Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, were experimented on at the concentration camp by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. Kor, who died this past July 4, dedicated most of her life to educating others about Mengele’s experiments. After marrying another survivor, she moved from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Terre Haute.

Narrated by Hollywood icon Ed Asner, "Eva: A-7063" tells the full, astonishing story of this historic figure for the first time, tracking her from Auschwitz to Israel to the United States — even into the U.S. Capitol for her jaw-dropping arrest — and ultimately to her courageous return to the Nazi death camp.

The Pulaski County Public Library in Winamac will be one of several locations around the state screening the documentary. The screening is free of charge and will be held on Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at 121 S. Riverside Dr., Winamac. A DVD of the documentary, and Eva’s books are also available for checkout at the library.

For more information please call 574-946-6981.