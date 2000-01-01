Pulaski County residents can expect tax increase with courthouse renovation

Although the Pulaski County Council is looking to decrease income taxes, they haven’t discussed in detail how they are going to fund the courthouse project.

The council recently held a public hearing and a special meeting to discuss a decrease in income taxes. What they didn’t discuss was how the $8 million dollar justice center addition and courthouse renovation will be funded. Those funds are not part of the proposed change to the income taxes but will be paid for through property taxes.

In August of 2019, three options regarding the courthouse project were given to county officials. The options included drawings and costs. The commissioners decided on an option to move the circuit court to the justice center into an addition and repurposing the open space of the former circuit courtroom at the courthouse while also renovating it. It could cost between $7.6 million and $8.5 million depending on if the clerk’s office is moved to the proposed justice center addition and if the justice center basement is renovated to house community corrections.

The property tax levy will be implemented upon the approval of the department of local government finance. That levy will be another line item similar to what the current justice center lease/rental is on the current property tax bill.

The current justice center lease/rental payment is used to pay the bond off on the justice center construction. It will be paid off in 2021.