Pulaski County seeks to improve public building accessibility

Pulaski County will be taking some of the first steps towards improving county building accessibility this year. A public, countywide community meeting was held on Dec. 15 at the Pulaski County Courthouse to gather public input regarding current accessibility in the county. This meeting was hosted by the Pulaski County Commissioners; Pulaski County EMA Director, Title VI and ADA Coordinator Richel Fox; and Principal Consultant at ADA Consultants of Indiana David Meihls. The Pulaski County Council approved the county ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Transition Plan at the Dec. 8 joint session. Meihls has been hired to help the county evaluate its current accessibility in all county owned buildings and then construct a plan to address any issues. Emily Hizer commented that the elevator in the courthouse does not work in the event of an emergency, such as a fire. Brian Young stated that he has many concerns. He said that there is a public committee and no one from that group was asked to tour the courthouse facility before renovations.