Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department hosts Policing the Teen Brain training

Law enforcement, jail officers, probation officers and teachers from Pulaski County gathered together to learn about youth development and to improve interactions with youth through the Policing the Teen Brain training on Dec. 12-13.

The training was led by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Phil Foerg and Lt. Brian Lowe from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. Officers learned about youth brain development, the impact of mental health and trauma on the youth brain, how to better work with juvenile behavior, understanding generational culture and other challenges that impact youth behavior in regards to interactions with law enforcement.

Developed by Strategies for Youth, the Policing the Teen Brain training improves interactions between law enforcement and youth, gives officers and justice staff a better understanding of the development of the teen brain and thought process and provides tactics for de-escalating interactions and avoiding use of force. An important goal of the training is to help officers be aware of and address disproportionate minority contact. But this training is helpful to anyone who interacts with youth on a daily basis.

Pulaski County JDAI is managed through the Pulaski County Circuit Court and works to provide educational programming development, juvenile justice policy and procedure building, and data management.