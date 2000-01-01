Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office holds active shooter training

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office took advantage of Christmas break and an empty Winamac Community High School by hosting an active shooter training. Pulaski County deputies were joined by the Newton County Sheriff's Office, who were unfamiliar with the school. Local deputies had to work alongside two officers they didn't know and employ them in a productive manner to assist in locating, closing with and eliminating the mock threat. Pulaski County Dispatch utilized the school's camera system to advise officers where the threat was located. Training munitions have been recently changed to airsoft technology.