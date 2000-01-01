Home / News / Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office honors impeccable service
Deputy Robert Hartley received a Sheriff’s Commendation Award.Deputies Aaron Zimmerman and Keaton Leszek both received a Sheriff’s Commendation Award and a Distinguished Service Award.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office honors impeccable service

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Pulaski County Sheriff deputies and dispatchers were recognized for their outstanding performance this last year during an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm and Sergeant Seth Barton presented them with their certificates. Deputies Aaron Zimmerman and Keaton Leszek were both awarded Distinguished Service Awards. Deputies Aaron Zimmerman, Keaton Leszek, Matthew Scott, Robert Hartley and Dispatchers Austin Townsend and Courteney Bailey also received Sheriff's Commendation Awards.

See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here