Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office honors impeccable service

Pulaski County Sheriff deputies and dispatchers were recognized for their outstanding performance this last year during an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm and Sergeant Seth Barton presented them with their certificates. Deputies Aaron Zimmerman and Keaton Leszek were both awarded Distinguished Service Awards. Deputies Aaron Zimmerman, Keaton Leszek, Matthew Scott, Robert Hartley and Dispatchers Austin Townsend and Courteney Bailey also received Sheriff's Commendation Awards.