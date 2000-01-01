Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office recognizes recipients of 2023 awards

Exemplary employees of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were recognized during an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy Keaton Leszek was awarded 2023 Deputy of the Year by Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm and Sergeant Seth Barton. Austin Townsend was later announced as the 2023 Dispatcher of the Year and Christopher Franks was honored as the 2023 Correctional Officer of the Year.