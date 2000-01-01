Home / News / Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office recognizes recipients of 2023 awards
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Keaton Leszek was named the 2023 Deputy of the Year.Pulaski County Dispatcher Austin Townsend was named the 2023 Dispatcher of the Year.Correctional Officer Christopher Franks was named the 2023 Correctional Officer of the Year.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office recognizes recipients of 2023 awards

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Exemplary employees of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were recognized during an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy Keaton Leszek was awarded 2023 Deputy of the Year by Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm and Sergeant Seth Barton. Austin Townsend was later announced as the 2023 Dispatcher of the Year and Christopher Franks was honored as the 2023 Correctional Officer of the Year.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here