Pulaski County Tribe ‘Art in the Park’ project commences

Pulaski County Tribe (PCT), a community focused nonprofit in Pulaski County, recently commemorated the beginning of their Art in the Park project by showing some attention to the artesian well in the Winamac town park. Work began in mid-October on the first phase of the project with volunteers and PCT members helping to clear out debris and overgrowth on the walkway, artesian well, and surrounding area. Power-washing of the round pavilion followed, capped off with a coat of fresh paint and wood stain.