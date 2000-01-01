Home / News / Pulaski County Tribe and Friends of the Panhandle Pathway unveil new Winamac mural

Pulaski County Tribe and Friends of the Panhandle Pathway unveil new Winamac mural

The Pulaski County Tribe (PCT) and Friends of the Panhandle Pathway celebrated the completion of a new mural situated along the scenic Panhandle Pathway Trail in Winamac on Saturday, Sept. 16. The mural's theme features a tractor, vibrant wildflowers and a cyclist. It encapsulates the essence of rural life, outdoor exploration, and the simple joys of a peaceful bike ride through Pulaski County.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

