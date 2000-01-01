Pulaski County Tribe and Friends of the Panhandle Pathway unveil new Winamac mural

The Pulaski County Tribe (PCT) and Friends of the Panhandle Pathway celebrated the completion of a new mural situated along the scenic Panhandle Pathway Trail in Winamac on Saturday, Sept. 16. The mural's theme features a tractor, vibrant wildflowers and a cyclist. It encapsulates the essence of rural life, outdoor exploration, and the simple joys of a peaceful bike ride through Pulaski County.