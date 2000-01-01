Pulaski County Tribe looking to add more trees, plants to park

In May of last year, the Pulaski County Tribe celebrated the completion of the first phase of their Art in the Park project. Now, they are looking ahead to add even more greenery to the west side of the swinging bridge. Brandi Larkin and Don Darda of the Tribe came before the Winamac parks board to ask for preliminary permission to pursue planting more trees, pollinator plants and grasses in the park thanks to the success of the first phase. As for the specific kinds of plant life, Don Darda explained that they are looking at a wide variety of low maintenance plants. The board ultimately passed a motion to allow the Tribe to pursue the details of the project. They asked that they mark out where everything is to go so they can see it and then come back before the board for final approval before they officially start.