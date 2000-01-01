Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court awarded full certification

The Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court was awarded full program operation certification from the Indiana Office of Court Services in February 2020.

Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court was certified for temporary operation in April 2019 and was honored to be the 100th Problem Solving Court in the State of Indiana to gain certification status.

This process consisted of planning for months prior to a two-day, on-site, full audit and review of the Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court Program by the Indiana Office of Court Services Staff. Veteran court policies, procedures and documents were reviewed and interviews were conducted in January as the veterans court has been operating on a temporary certification until this process was complete. Full certification is valid for three years of operation for the veterans court program.