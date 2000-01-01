Pulaski County voters following state trend

Pulaski County voters are following a state trend this election with many participating in early voting.

Across the state news media outlets have reported that early voting is setting record-breaking stats. Voters are casting their ballots early and the numbers are higher than usual for a nonpresidential election.

When the early voting began on Oct. 10, there was an average of 31 voters per day in Pulaski County. Pulaski County election assistant Laura Bailey said historically that number has been in the single digits.

As of Monday morning, 656 early voting ballots were cast and the clerk’s office has received 99 mailed ballots. The clerk’s office has mailed 242 ballots.

Voters have also taken advantage of voting last weekend in Winamac and Francesville. Bailey said there were almost 100 earlier voters on Friday and Saturday in Francesville. The second weekend for early voting is Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 in Winamac and Francesville.

Along with another weekend being available for early voting, Bailey said the traveling board will also begin work this week.

Although the 656 early voters is an increase compared to past general nonpresidential elections, it is not a record number as of the time of Journal press.