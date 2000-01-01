Pulaski County voters have near record turnout for midterm election

Pulaski County registered voters wanted their opinions to count and they hit a near-record turnout for a midterm election.

According to the unofficial county records, there were 4,432 votes cast in the general election. That is a 50-percent voter turnout, which doubles the number of registered voters who cast a ballot in the primary election (25 percent). That number also tops the 2016 presidential primary where only 41.23 percent of voters cast their ballots. There were 58.27 percent of voters who participated in the 2016 presidential general election.

Winamac Town Councilman Dan Vanaman (R) was unseated by Democrat Dave Schambers. Schambers took a strong lead with 388 unofficial votes, while the race between Vanaman (328 votes) and Alvin Parish (333 votes) was within five votes.

Republican Brian Young defeated incumbent Linda Powers (D) for the District 3 county council seat. Young earned 527 votes while Powers earned 418 votes.

Nonpartisan candidates Kevin D. Hinz and Aaron T. Campbell were vying for the Beaver/Indian Creek Township seat that is currently held by Mike Tetzloff. Campbell won the seat by earning 68.51 percent of the votes (1,226) while Hinz earned 31.85 percent (573).

For those on the west side of the county, the elections of Francesville Town Clerk-treasurer and town council were heavily speculated. Republican Cathy L. Elston and Independent Edwina L. Guffey vied for the clerk-treasurer seat with Elston taking the win with 64.78 percent (206) of the votes, while Guffey earned 35.22 percent (112) of the votes.

Of the four candidates for the Francesville council, incumbent Pam Antrim (R), Lynn E. Johns (R) and Sydney Cole (I) will be serving on the council in 2019 as they received the most votes. Antrim received 187 votes, while Johns received the most votes (242) and Cole earned 175 votes. Rosa M. Wuethrich (R) received 158 votes.

In regards to the Monroe Township Advisory Board, incumbent Marcia Link (D) was beaten by Jeremy Beckner (R) and Kimberly Russell (D). Incumbent Timothy Hoffa Jr. (R) will continue on the board. Beckner received the most votes (870) while Hoffa Jr. received 691 votes and Russell received 589 votes.

In Cass Township, a race for trustee came down to Rebecca Shepperd (R) winning over Christopher Hudson (D). Shepperd earned 139 votes, while Hudson earned 87 votes.

Because there are 16 provisional votes still unaccounted for, some of the final totals could change. Bailey also noted that the number of registered voters has decreased by about 350 voters from past years. She said the voter registration has seen a number of voter transfers.