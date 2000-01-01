Pulaski County welcomes first baby in 2018

A baby girl was the first to be born at Pulaski Memorial Hospital in 2018.

Isabel Paige Anthony was welcomed into the world on Jan. 6 at 1:18 p.m. by her parents, Nakita Rentfrow, 23, and Billy Anthony, 32, both of Medaryville.

Isabel was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 19.5 inches long. Isabel was named after Anthony’s grandma. According to Rentfrow, the name Paige was what her dad wanted to name her but didn’t.

The two were quite pleased that Isabel was the first baby to be born in 2018 at Pulaski Memorial Hospital. Rentfrow said people kept telling her that Isabel would be the first baby of the year but she doubted it.