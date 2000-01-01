Home / News / Pulaski Health Care Center introduces new memory care wing
Pulaski Health Care Center introduces new memory care wing

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Pulaski Health Care Center hosted a community open house to introduce their newest wing, Memory Care Neighborhood, on May 3 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The new 10 bed wing strives to make a positive difference in the lives of those with Alzheimer's or dementia. Also known as Forget-Me- Not Lane, the wing offers a variety of life enrichment activities for residents to participate in, such as polishing silverware or pulling weeds in the courtyard just off of the dining and living room. Other activities include daily social engagement and physical exercise programs and artistic expression.

