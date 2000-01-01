Pulaski Health Foundation eyes assisted living facility

The Pulaski Health Foundation has been given an opportunity to move forward with a project that has been on the minds of the board members for some time — an assisted-living center in Winamac.

On May 8 during the Winamac Town Council meeting, health foundation president and chairman Scott Fritz said the organization has the opportunity to begin the project because land was recently donated for it.

The foundation was given 6 acres that border U.S. 35 and the transaction of the property was recently completed.

Not only could the property house an assisted-living facility but other buildings such as a community room or community therapy center but for now, Fritz said the main or first priority at this time is the assisted-living center construction.

As the organization moves forward with the project, the zoning of the 6 acres will need to be addressed. Town manager Brad Zellers said the property will be rezoned to commercial property. Zellers suggested that the Winamac Plan Commission meet to begin the rezoning of the property.