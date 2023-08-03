Pulaski Memorial Hospital celebrates 60 years
By:
Megan Galbreath
“I am honored to be celebrating PMH’s 60th anniversary,” said hospital CEO Steve Jarosinski. “Since opening in 1963, we have strived to provide the highest quality of care to every patient who walks through our doors."
Pulaski Memorial Hospital commemorated a milestone year with a public celebration on Thursday, Aug. 3 on the Winamac medical clinic lawn from 5 to 8 p.m. Along with information about services and health screenings, the hospital honored 60 years with food and drinks, games, a dunk tank, music, a blood drive, a police K-9 demonstration, a lifeline helicopter landing and much more.
