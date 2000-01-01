Pulaski Memorial Hospital clinic expansion begins

Pulaski Memorial Hospital continues to lead the area in rural health as the staff is looking to the future and growing.

During the past several years, the medical and surgical group has grown from two physicians to 23 physicians and nurse practitioners. There is a hope that the staff continues to grow by one more nurse practitioner in 2021 and two new physicians in 2022. The hospital recently welcomed a third surgeon, Dr. Randy Lehman, a Mayo Clinic Rural Health trained surgeon.

The plan is to double the square footage of the clinic from 10,240 square feet to 26,355 square feet. The new square footage allows for 22 new exam rooms and three new procedure rooms. The existing clinic has 19 exam rooms and one procedure room.

The expansion of the clinic is part of several changes the hospital has made during the last several years. In 2016, the hospital obtained a new state-of-the-art MRI and CT scanner, allowing for services to be provided daily. The hospital also integrated behavioral health services, expanded audiology services in the specialty clinic, added vestibular rehab therapy for balance issues, and expanded wound care services.