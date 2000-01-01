Pulaski Memorial Hospital to close OB department

At an emergency meeting on Dec. 14, Pulaski Memorial Hospital's Board of Trustees voted to close the hospital's OB Department and no longer offer maternity services as of mid- January 2022. PMH has notified patients with expected deliveries in the coming months, and alternate plans are being made. Hospital officials are working with Woodlawn Hospital in Rochester and Logansport Memorial Hospital to ensure expectant mothers have all the resources they need for their upcoming deliveries.