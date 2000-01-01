Pulaski Memorial Hospital expansion project ready for use in 2022
By:
Megan Galbreath
After more than a year of construction, Pulaski Memorial Hospital's Winamac Clinic expansion opened January 3, meeting the public with a new north entrance and a bright, open waiting room. A new centralized registration booth greets patients before directing them to the appropriate suite to see their provider. The 16,115 square foot expansion more than doubles the size of the previous clinic, adding 22 new exam rooms and three new procedure rooms.
See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.