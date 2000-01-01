Pulaski Memorial Hospital opens community pharmacy
Pulaski Memorial Hospital recently opened its new community pharmacy to the public. The pharmacy storefront, located between the Emergency Department and the hallway to their Medical Office Building, will operate just like any other retail pharmacy. Patients can even switch their prescriptions to PMH's pharmacy before seeing their provider. The new community pharmacy also has a drive-up window available for patients and will have a wide selection of over-the-counter medications.
