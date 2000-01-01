Pulaski Memorial Hospital recognized for excellence in infant and maternal health

Pulaski Memorial Hospital was recently recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the inaugural INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.

“Pulaski Memorial is honored to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association with the INspire Hospital of Distinction Award,” said Lyndsey Ball, RN, clinical nurse director. “As a small, rural, Critical Access Hospital, and one of only a few facilities that still delivers newborns in our area, we strive to provide the necessary care mothers and babies need, but might not otherwise have access to. Our OB physicians and nurses work hard and take pride in providing that care.”

PMH earned the recognition based on implementing best practices in five key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, and obstetric hemorrhage.

“Indiana’s birthing hospitals are critical partners as we work to drive down infant mortality,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Thanks to their efforts, Indiana’s infant mortality rate has fallen to the lowest level in state recorded history. Together we will continue this important work to save even more lives and give every Hoosier newborn the best opportunity ahead.”

“I am inspired by the work and passion our birthing hospitals bring to make sure all babies born in Indiana have the best start at life,” Dr. Box said. “Reducing infant and maternal mortality requires a multi-pronged approach over the course of many years to see impactful change. We’re seeing that change happen, but we can’t stop now. We must continue to adopt best practices so that we can celebrate more first birthdays in Indiana.”

Box noted that among many successes, Indiana has seen a nearly 30% drop in Indiana’s black infant mortality rate in just two years.

“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Governor Holcomb and Dr. Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s successful effort to reduce infant mortality,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made and achieving Governor Holcomb’s goal for Indiana to have the lowest rate of infant mortality in the Midwest by 2024.”

Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.