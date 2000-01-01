Pulaski Memorial Hospital seeks community input

Every three years the hospital completes a Community Health Needs Assessment to identify and prioritize the community’s health concerns. Pulaski Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help to meet those health care needs.

This process began on Feb. 19 when PMH hosted leaders from around the area to start discussing important topics affecting the community. Leading that discussion were experts from the Indiana Rural Health Association (IRHA). The hospital brought IRHA on board to help with the project because of their experience assisting rural hospitals with community assessments.

From that initial discussion, IRHA developed a survey for the community to complete. During the month of March, surveys will be available at the admission desks in the hospital and all four health clinic locations throughout Pulaski County and North Judson. For those wishing to complete the survey electronically, a link can be found on the hospital’s website, www.pmhnet.com, along with its social media pages. After the assessment is completed, IRHA will provide a written report to PMH, and those results will be publically reported on the hospital website.