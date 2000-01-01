Pulaski Memorial Hospital Senior Care celebrates 10th anniversary
By:
Megan Galbreath
“I’ve seen Mindy grow a lot in the ten years that she has been here,” Voorhees said. “She has borne most of the responsibility for how senior care has gone.”
The Pulaski Memorial Hospital Senior Care Program recently commemorated a decade of serving, supporting and helping local seniors. Program therapist Richard Voorhees said that he has learned a lot during his time with senior care. He also recognized RN Program Director Mindy Shidler for her dedication to the program, as she has been with senior care since its creation.
