Pulaski Memorial Hospital welcomes first 2019 baby

The arrival of the first baby to be born at Pulaski Memorial Hospital was a little unexpected on Jan. 4.

Kash Lee Kasten was the first to be born at the hospital this year but he wasn’t supposed to be due until Jan. 23. Kash, who is the son of Nic Kasten and Caitlin Shidler, was born at 1:22 a.m.

Although Kash was little, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long, he is doing well, according to his parents.

Kasten said he thought someone would have had a baby before Jan. 4.

Because Kash was the first baby born at Pulaski Memorial Hospital in 2019, he received several gifts from local businesses.

Shidler said each time she looks at the gifts, she sees something new.