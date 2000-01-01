Pulaski Memorial Hospital welcomes new year baby
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
Pulaski Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year and the parents weren’t expecting the title.
Oden Ryan Wayne Holland was born on Jan. 17 at 6:32 a.m. Holland was the first baby of the year which may be one of the longest waits the hospital has had in several years for a new year baby.
Oden, who is the son of Susan Risner and Dustin Holland, of Knox, was 9 pounds, 5 ounces and 21 inches long when he was born.
