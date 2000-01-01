Pulaski Memorial Hospital welcomes new year baby

Pulaski Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year and the parents weren’t expecting the title.

Oden Ryan Wayne Holland was born on Jan. 17 at 6:32 a.m. Holland was the first baby of the year which may be one of the longest waits the hospital has had in several years for a new year baby.

Oden, who is the son of Susan Risner and Dustin Holland, of Knox, was 9 pounds, 5 ounces and 21 inches long when he was born.