Home / News / Pulaski Memorial Hospital welcomes new year baby
Dustin Holland and Susan Risner, of Knox, welcomed Oden Ryan Wayne Holland on Jan. 17 at Pulaski Memorial Hospital. He is the first baby to be born at the hospital this year.

Pulaski Memorial Hospital welcomes new year baby

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Pulaski Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year and the parents weren’t expecting the title. 
Oden Ryan Wayne Holland was born on Jan. 17 at 6:32 a.m. Holland was the first baby of the year which may be one of the longest waits the hospital has had in several years for a new year baby. 
Oden, who is the son of Susan Risner and Dustin Holland, of Knox, was 9 pounds, 5 ounces and 21 inches long when he was born. 

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here