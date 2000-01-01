Home / News / Pulaski Plates: Nourishing families one meal at a time
Pulaski Plates is a local food distribution program that distributes backpacks filled with food and resources to Pulaski County youth and families.

Pulaski Plates: Nourishing families one meal at a time

By: 
Megan Galbreath
"Someone is going to use that bag and remember that moment when they received it. Pulaski Plates and the vision behind it will go along with them.” - Jen Shafer

There's comfort in knowing where your next meal is coming from. Pulaski Plates is currently striving to give this comfort to as many Pulaski County youth and families as possible. Pulaski Plates is a new local food distribution program that is currently being funded by the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative (JDAI). Pulaski County Family Treatment Court and JDAI Coordinator Jen Shafer recently shared during a Human Services Partners Connect meeting that the grant funded program is a community resource that is currently distributing meals to families through local organizations and the Pulaski County school corporations. Kids of all ages are eligible to receive backpacks filled with food and resources at designated locations around the county. Current distribution sites are located across the county. They include the Pulaski County Human Services Food Pantry, Pulaski County Public Library, Francesville-Salem Township Public Library, the Winamac First United Methodist Church ("Warrior Up" program), Medaryville West Side Center, the Recovery Café in Winamac and the Star City United Methodist Church Bread of Life Food Pantry. 

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here