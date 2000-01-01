Pulaski Plates: Nourishing families one meal at a time

There's comfort in knowing where your next meal is coming from. Pulaski Plates is currently striving to give this comfort to as many Pulaski County youth and families as possible. Pulaski Plates is a new local food distribution program that is currently being funded by the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative (JDAI). Pulaski County Family Treatment Court and JDAI Coordinator Jen Shafer recently shared during a Human Services Partners Connect meeting that the grant funded program is a community resource that is currently distributing meals to families through local organizations and the Pulaski County school corporations. Kids of all ages are eligible to receive backpacks filled with food and resources at designated locations around the county. Current distribution sites are located across the county. They include the Pulaski County Human Services Food Pantry, Pulaski County Public Library, Francesville-Salem Township Public Library, the Winamac First United Methodist Church ("Warrior Up" program), Medaryville West Side Center, the Recovery Café in Winamac and the Star City United Methodist Church Bread of Life Food Pantry.