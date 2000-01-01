Pulaski Superior Court awarded grant funds to implement veterans court

The Pulaski Superior Court, along with Pulaski Circuit Court, applied and was awarded grant funding in the amount of $44,400 to implement a veterans treatment court here in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County courts (superior and circuit) have spent the past year developing and researching problem-solving courts with a focus on adult drug court and veterans court due to the growing drug abuse challenges that are found across the county but also in rural America.

Locally, there has been an increase in those with military history entering the justice system. This population includes individuals with service in the Army, Marines, National Guard and Navy. Many in this population have suffered the effects of military trauma which can manifest itself in criminal behavior, drug abuse and mental health challenges. The court believes that developing a veterans court will provide this population, their families, the community, and surrounding counties and communities, with a much needed program and resources to further educational opportunities and rehabilitative treatment.

Grant funding was provided by Indiana Supreme Court and will be used to support a part-time coordinator for the program, training support, and funding to help support additional programmatic and educational components for the Veterans Treatment Court program. Pulaski County courts have been working to develop both Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court during the past year with the leadership of Dr. Natalie Daily-Federer.

The goal to is to fully implement Veterans Treatment Court this fall. Both courts look forward to the implementation and further development of these programs.